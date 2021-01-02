Face masks distributed

LAHORE:On the start of New Year, Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar distributed thousands of face masks among patients and their attendants at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Friday.

Talking to the citizens, Prof Al-freed Zafar said there was no doubt that coronavirus had changed our lifestyle and we have to learn the art of living with the pandemic and added for that it was necessary to take precautionary measures.

Prof Al-freed said that it would be better to have only one attendant with the patient coming to the hospital.