Wed Dec 30, 2020
AFP
December 30, 2020

NY state passes tough new anti-eviction bill

AFP
December 30, 2020

WASHINGTON: New York’s state assembly on Monday passed tough laws to protect renters from eviction during the coronavirus pandemic, as rising unemployment and a weakened US economy make it difficult for many tenants to make rent. The new laws, passed in a special session of the state legislature, came just days before existing bans on evictions were due to expire at the end of the year.

