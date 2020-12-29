close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
December 29, 2020

The News staffer grieved

Lahore

December 29, 2020

LAHORE:Sister of senior journalist, Lahore Press Club former secretary Ziaullah Niazi, passed away on Monday. She was the wife of Khalid Khan Khunki and mother of Deputy Marketing Manager AR News Muhammad Khan Niazi. Her funeral was held in Mianwali and laid to rest there. Dua will be offered for the departed soul today (Tuesday) after Zohar prayers at Muhalla Khunki Khel, Balo Khel Road, Mianwali.

