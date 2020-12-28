Amid surge in Covid-19 cases: ‘Flop show’ in Larkana endangered people’s lives, says PTI

KARACHI: Lambasting the Pakistan Peoples Party for “endangering people’s lives amid a surge in Covid-19 cases”, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader on Sunday said that despite using “the Sindh government’s funds and machinery, the rally held in Larkana on the occasion of Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary was a flop show”.

Once a stronghold of the Bhutto family, Larkana had rejected the opposition’s narratives, said PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

“Not a single person representing the Bhutto family was present on the stage in Sunday's rally. In fact, those who present are the remnants of Ziaul Haq,” said the lawmaker, while talking to media at the Insaf House. Sheikh was accompanied by PTI MPAs Muhammad Ali Aziz (GG), Saeed Afridi, Dua Bhutto, Jansher Junejo, Ali Mirjat, Jam Farooq and Rakesh Kumar.

“The Bhuttos of Larkana have become orphaned because the Zardaris have replaced the Bhuttos everywhere,” he said. He alleged that PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had become “a leader through a fake death will”. “Bilawal should tell the people of Sindh what the PPP government has done in thirteen years of its rule for arresting Beanzir’s killers,” he said. “People should be told where her killers are today.”

In Sindh, including Larkana, stray dogs were biting children and hospitals did not have medicine for the cure, he said. “In Larkana, medicines meant for the government-run hospitals were sold outside the hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.” He said a large number of children had died in Thar due to hunger and diseases, but Bilawal had "failed to answer these burning questions in his speech”.

The PTI leader also criticised the Sindh government, particularly Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, for its “double standards”.

“The CM used to be the champion of imposing lockdowns but now he is asking people to attend the PPP’s rallies amidst the growing number of Covid-19 patients,” said Sheikh.

“CM Shah should stop his dramas because a large number of people are dying on a daily basis because of the coronavirus infection," said Sheikh. All shrines in the province had been closed but the government had brought people to Beanzir’s shrine, he added. “Why are they playing with the precious lives of people?” Slamming the Sindh government for “being non-serious in making the Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission effective”, PTI lawmaker Muhammad Ali Aziz (GG), who is a member of the commission, said not a single monthly meeting of the watchdog commission had been convened for the past several months.

“The lawmakers and the civil society members who are part of the commission are not taken into confidence on the policy matters,” he said.

“Morale among the police officers has been brought down after the events surrounding the arrest of PML-N leader Caption (retd) Safdar. Action should be taken against those who had tendered resignations after the arrest,” Aziz said.