Aqeel to face Muzammil in Kulsum tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza set up yet another final as both the players recorded contrasting wins in the men’s singles semi-finals of the 6th Kulsum Saifullah National Ranking Tennis Tournament here at the PTF Complex Saturday.

Aqeel prevailed over Mohammad Abid 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets while Muzammil faced tough resistance from veteran Shahzad Khan before winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Experienced Shahzad, who always has many tricks up his sleeves when it comes to playing on the hard court, made going tough for Muzammil at the outset of the first semi-final. His powerful serve and volley game made it difficult for Muzammil to go clear. Both displayed entertaining tennis in the first set with Shahzad finally emerging winner breaking Muzammil’s serve in the extended first set.

By the time, the semi-final entered the second set, Shahzad started losing the battle against stamina. He was hardly seen making an all-out effort and mostly was seen conceding points in an effort to go all lot in the last set.

The third set, however, was played with more or less the same tempo as Muzammil was seen making the best use of his ability to meet the ball on all corners of the court. His service coupled with sizzling down the line shots were too hard for Shahzad to handle.

Aqeel was seen at his usual best against Abid and was hardly seen facing any real resistance from Abid in both sets in the second semis. Aqeel’s rasping down the line and cross-court shots were too aggressive as Abid faced difficulty in making a match out of it.

In ladies’ singles final, Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Sohail set up another final following their straight sets wins. Sarah prevailed over Shamia Navaid 7-5, 6-0 while Ushna got the better of Esha Javed 6-2, 6-0.

Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Muzammil Murtaza bt Shahzad Khan 5-7, 6-2, 6-3; Aqeel Khan bt Mohammad Abid 6-4, 6-3.

Ladies’ singles semi-finals: Sarah Mahboob bt Hania Navaid 7-5, 6-0; Ushna Suhail bt Esha Jawad 6-2, 6-0.

Boys’ singles final 18 and under: Mohammad Shoaib bt Aqib Hayat 6-2, 6-1.

Boys doubles 16 and under: Hamid Israr & Sami Zeb bt Farman Shakeel & Nalain Abbas 5-3, 5-3; Mahatir Muhammad & Haseesh Kumar bt Talha Khan & Huzaifa Khan 4-1, 4-0.

Boys’ singles under-14: Bilal Asim bt Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-2, 4-1; Hamid Israr bt Haider Ali Rizwan 4-2, 4-2; Hamid Israr bt Bilal Asim 4-1, 4-2.

Girls’ singles under-14: Sheeza Sajid bt Fatima Ali Raja 4-2, 4-0; Amna Ali Qayum bt Natalia Zaman 4-2, 5-4(11).

Boys and girls’ singles under-12: Hamza Roman bt Ehtisham Hamayun 5-4(6), 4-2; Haniya Minhas bt Hamza Ali Rizwan 1-4, 4-2, 4-2. Final: Hamza Roman bt Haniya Minhas 4-2,4-2.

Boys and girls singles under-10: Hassan Usman bt Zohaib Afzal 4-2, 2-4, 5-3; Ismail Aftab bt Hamad Shah 4-1, 4-1. Final: Hassan Usman bt Ismail Aftab 4-2, 4-0.

Seniors’ doubles 45 plus: Mehmood Khan & Azeem Khan bt Wakeel Khan & Amjad Nasir 6-3, 6-1; Rashid Malik & Fayyaz Khan bt Israr Gul & Shakeel 4-6, 6-3(10-3).