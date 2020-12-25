JI submits resolution in Senate against PIMS ordinance

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq on Thursday submitted a resolution in Senate Secretariat seeking disapproval of the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Ordinance, 2020.

The notice of resolution has been submitted under rule 145 (2) of Senate rules. The Government promulgated the MTI Ordinance, 2020 last month to run the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) through a Board of Governors. As a result of the ordinance, the patients will have to pay to get medical treatment at the PIMS. Moreover, all the future appointments at PIMS will also be made on a temporary basis. Since the promulgation of the ordinance, all doctors, paramedics, and nursing staff are in protest. They have also given a call for staging a sit-in at D Chowk on December 31, 2020.