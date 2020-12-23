Cabinet authorises submission of 6th population census report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Tuesday authorised the submission of the Sixth Population and Housing Census 2017 report for final approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan here, the cabinet also allowed the interior minister to delegate the power to amend the Exit Control List (ECL). This approval has been given only to carry out the orders of the judiciary.

However, final approval of the amendment to the ECL will be sought from the cabinet, which will recommend the cabinet committee. The cabinet committee will consist of minister for home affairs and the minister for law, while adviser on Home Affairs and Accountability and the secretary Home Affairs will be able to attend the meeting on special invitation.

Briefing media persons about the cabinet meeting and replying to their questions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said the meeting was relatively different, as only those ministers, whose agenda items were part of the meeting, were present, while the rest were present virtually owing to the coronavirus situation.

Gathering of all ministers at one place, he pointed out, in the given corona situation, was not good. He added that all the departments should strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs), as everyone knew what was happening in Europe while airports in England were almost deserted, as there was ban on departures and arrivals.

“We can’t afford to confront such kind of a situation which will pose threat to life as well as affect business. We will have to collectively act and implement the government strategy regarding the virus,” he noted.

The claimed that in the cities where PDM held public meetings the coronavirus spread faster and major spike was hence witnessed in those cities. He regretted that despite the court orders and the government efforts, these events were held, which should have been avoided.

“Those running a drive against the government are now having differences within their own parties and they are destined to bite the dust,” the minister maintained.

The minister noted that the way senior leaders like Maulana Shirani, Gul Naseeb and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed in the JUI-F spoke about Maulana Fazlur Rehman, calling him ‘selected one’ laid bare the differences within the party and differences in other parties of PDM, whereas for any movement, the leader had to enjoy credibility but the scenario emerging was of anarchy and despondency in the opposition ranks.

Shibli noted that JUI-F leaders had in a way revolted against the Maulana, who wanted to lead a movement against the government, talked of resignations and long march, but faces this situation within the party. “They are destined for embarrassment and disgrace only,” he claimed.

Shibli said the prime minister works extremely hard for 14-15 hours a day and had no social life and all his focus was on development of Pakistan, while the opposition wanted him to resign or they would snatch resignation from him, which shows they were trying to cut the roots of democracy in the country.

He said the PDM’s end would end politics of many parties and leaders, as there was anarchy in these parties. About the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement, the minister said that Bilawal had talked about taking part in the by-elections, which “I take as a positive thing, but he should make it clear is it his decision, as on one hand, he talks about resignations, while on the other, is trying to take part in bye-elections”.

The cabinet approved import of JP-5 oil to meet operational requirements of Pakistan Navy. Nepra Annual Report for 2019-20 and Power Industry Review Report 2020 were presented before the cabinet. The trend of competition in the energy sector is being intensified to provide affordable electricity to the consumers, the meeting was told. Links between energy and research institutions are being further strengthened to innovate in the energy sector.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken at the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) dated December 16, 2020.

The CDA chairman briefed the cabinet on encroachments on Margalla Road, Islamabad.

The prime minister said that the law is equal for all. The Ministry of Defence assured full implementation of the cabinet directives in this regard.

The cabinet approved the application of Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952 on all employees of Utility Stores Corporation for another six months.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the CDA Ordinance 1960. The amendments were approved to promote public-private partnership projects.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Managing Director of STEDEC Technology Commercialisation Corporation of Pakistan Private Limited. It also approved appointment of DG National Institute of Oceanography and also approved reorganisation of Board of Directors of Agricultural Development Bank.

The cabinet approved the inclusion of the minister of Industry and Production in the Board of Investment. It approved appointment of Executive Member National Medical Authority under Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020.

The cabinet approved appointment of members to PIMS, Federal Medical Commission and Board of Governors of Schools of Dentistry under Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Ordinance 2020.

The forum approved appointment of Secretary Energy as Chairman Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), National Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority (NEECA) and Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB). The forum also approved appointment of Board of Directors of Special Technology Zones Authority.

Meanwhile, the MQM-P informed the government its reservations about the census results, and asked it to hold a new census. It had expressed its objections about alleged faulty counting in Karachi and other cities in Sindh during the census.

The cabinet discussed the next census, and the ministers said that the Constitution allows the government to hold it whenever it deems fit. They said that Nadra should have a central role in the census. A new committee was formed to hold further discussions on the matter.