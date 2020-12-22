close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

LCWU announces admissions to e-Rozgar plan

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has announced admissions in e-Rozgar programme of the Punjab government.

Started by the government, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affair Department Punjab are collaborating for this programme. A spokesperson for the LCWU has said that women from Punjab having valid CNIC and 16 years of education can apply for the admission using the link https://www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply.

Latest News

More From Lahore