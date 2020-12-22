LCWU announces admissions to e-Rozgar plan

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has announced admissions in e-Rozgar programme of the Punjab government.

Started by the government, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affair Department Punjab are collaborating for this programme. A spokesperson for the LCWU has said that women from Punjab having valid CNIC and 16 years of education can apply for the admission using the link https://www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply.