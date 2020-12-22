LCWU announces admissions to e-Rozgar plan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has announced admissions in e-Rozgar programme of the Punjab government.
Started by the government, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affair Department Punjab are collaborating for this programme. A spokesperson for the LCWU has said that women from Punjab having valid CNIC and 16 years of education can apply for the admission using the link https://www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply.