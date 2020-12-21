Electric train at Marghazar Zoo

Islamabad: Ministry of Climate Change would introduce electric train in wildlife safari park (Marghazar Zoo) to provide quality entertainment to visitors focusing to attract tourists towards this recreational place.

The plan aimed at creating pollution-free amusement park which would give a clear projection for the visiting families especially for children.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam revealed that wildlife conservation and information centre would also be built for creating public awareness about local flora and fauna.