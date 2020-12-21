close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 21, 2020

6 injured in Peshawar cylinder blast

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
December 21, 2020

PESHAWAR: Six persons were wounded in a cylinder blast in Sethi Town on Sunday morning.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said the ambulances were rushed to a house where a gas cylinder went off early in the morning. The official said six people, including children, were wounded in the explosion who were shifted to the hospital.

Latest News

More From Peshawar