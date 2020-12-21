6 injured in Peshawar cylinder blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Six persons were wounded in a cylinder blast in Sethi Town on Sunday morning.
An official of the Rescue 1122 said the ambulances were rushed to a house where a gas cylinder went off early in the morning. The official said six people, including children, were wounded in the explosion who were shifted to the hospital.