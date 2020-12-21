Elite Force SI martyred in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: A sub-inspector of the Rapid Response Force of the Elite Force was martyred when unidentified attackers opened fire on him on Dora Road Sunday night.

An official said that SI Ghani Subhan of the RRF, serving in Mathra Police Station, was coming back from mosque after Isha prayers when armed men opened fire on him. The

cop sustained critical bullet injuries and later succumbed to it.

Some reports said the attackers came on a motorbike. The incident apparently seems to be a target killing. However, an investigation has been launched after the body was sent for postmortem.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and SSP Operations Mansoor Aman visited the spot after the incident. A search operation has been launched in the area to arrest the killers.