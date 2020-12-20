Cabinet body on legislative business meets

LAHORE : The 43rd meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

The meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat was attended by provincial ministers Raja Yasir Humayun and Rai Taimoor Bhatti, and the secretaries of relevant departments. The meeting approved the drafts of The Punjab Autonomous Bodies and Special Institutions of Education Bill 2019, the Taxila Museum Act and the Punjab Regulation of Plastic Shopping Bags Act 2020. The committee also recommended setting up University of Hafizabad, setting up analytical lab at Livestock Breeding Service Authority in South Punjab, de-notification of non-official members of Lahore Transport Company, appointment of two non-official members of Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Council, nominations of members of Ravi Urban Development Authority and proposals for the Service Rules 2020 of the Chairman, Members and CEO, etc, of the Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority.