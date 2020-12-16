close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

PML-N leaders condemn FIR of Lahore Jalsa

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik, general secretary Kh Imran Nazir and additional secretary information Amir Khan have condemned the registration of FIR of the Lahore Jalsa.

In a joint statement here Tuesday, they said after Lahore Jalsa, the sleep of selected rulers has vanished. They said the days of Imran Khan’s rule were numbered. The government’s false FIR was a testimony to the historic success of the Minar-e-Pakistan rally on December 13, they added. They further said a FIR should be registered against the fake rulers for breaking the fences of the parliament.

