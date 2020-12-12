Raza Rabbani proposes federal commission for accountability

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday proposed a Federal Commission for Accountability and called for disbanding all parallel forums of accountability.

“There should be a Federal Commission for Accountability – one authority, one law and all other parallel forums of accountability should cease to exist as transparent accountability can only be achieved if there is across-the-board accountability under one law and one institution,” he said in a statement. The senior PPP leader said forums of disciplinary action and other related matters for persons belonging to the judiciary, armed forces and bureaucracy should remain functional.

He said the commission should consist of members of all stakeholders, bar associations and human rights activists. Raza Rabbani said the chairman of the commission should be elected from amongst its members and the appointment should be ratified by both houses of parliament within 45 days, failing which he/she would be deemed to have appointed.

“There should be a fully independent and autonomous body under the supervision of the commission for the purpose of investigations,” he said, adding accountability courts should be brought under the administrative control of the Supreme Court.

“A judge of the Supreme Court or a High Court, as the case may be, should be nominated to hear appeals against torture during investigations and/or excess or abuse of law during the trial,” he said. He said various accountability mechanisms and laws in the country provided for a trial by peers of various segments of society except politicians.