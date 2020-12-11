ECP queries were reconciled: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Industries & Production Hammad Azhar has strongly objected to the contents of a news story published in the News about the alleged "discrepancies and mis-declarations" in the asset statements filed by him with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), says a statement received here on Thursday.

He said that more than a thousand legislators file their asset statements with the ECP every year and letters requiring explanation by the Commission are routinely sent to most of MNAs/ MPAs/ senators.

It has been alleged in the said story that the "Minister has failed to explain his position to ECP” and “after passage of many months and one reminder the minister filed his reply in writing which was declared unsatisfactory by the Scrutiny Committee”.

The statement appearing in the news story is factually incorrect. Hammad Azhar did receive a letter from the ECP, like many other legislators, regarding explanation of certain items declared in asset statement in May 2019. These queries were addressed through simple clarifications reconciliations and back-up documents within the same month and subsequently no further communication about the said matter was even made by the ECP, says the satement.

Zahid Gishkori adds: Our story suggested that the ECP reminded the minister for giving his response on scrutiny committee’s queries. No denial came from ECP on this very point even after publication of the story.

On ECP found Hammad’s reply “unsatisfactory”, our sources claimed on authority that four formal meetings were held on this case in the past one and half years. ECP itself vindicated the story as it officially told Geo News on Dec 8, 2020: “The ECP has already published assets of parliamentarians. The subject matter is sub-judice before the Commission. Therefore no comments can be made.” On Dec 3, Nadeem Qasim, Spokesperson for ECP, also told us: “All correspondence is a running one and political finance is unable to provide any information unless it is finalised. So, I am handicapped till date.