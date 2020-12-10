Hassan Tariq Tennis semis today

LAHORE: The semi-finals of 5th Hassan Tariq Raheem Open Tennis Championship will be held on Thursday (today) if there is no rain.

No play was possible on Wednesday because of intermittent rain.

In the semi-finals, national champion Aqeel Khan will play against Yousuf Khan while Mudassar Murtaza will take on his brother Muzammil Murtaza.

In ladies semi-finals, Sarah Mahmoob will meet Noor Malik and Esha Jawad will face Ushna Suhail.

In doubles semi-finals, Muzammil and Mudassar are up against Aqeel and Shahzad, while Mohammad Abid and Waqas will vie against Heera Ashiq and Yousaf.