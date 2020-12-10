Mobile devices import up 63pc

ISLAMABAD: Mobile devices import through legal channels has registered an increase of 63 percent to 28.02 million in 2019 from 17.2 million in 2018, while 32.83 million devices have so far been imported in 2020.

PTA has blocked 175,000 devicesâ€™ IMEI reported as stolen through Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

The system has also identified and blocked 24.3 million fake / replica mobile devices and 657,645 IMEIs, which were cloned / duplicated.

The successful execution of the system has led to the establishment of 29 local assembly facilities.

These facilities have produced over 20 million devices since 2019 with over 1.5 million 4G smart phones.

The implementation of DIRBS has been the catalyst for local mobile devices manufacturing, providing a level-playing field to local manufacturers.

It has also unleashed potential for placing Pakistan on the map of global mobile devices exporters.

Further, through this system, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected a total of Rs90 billion in Customs duty during January 2019 to November 2020 on formal imports.

This is Rs68 billion more than the Customs duty it collected in 2018, ie, Rs22 billion, registering a growth of 309 percent.

Moreover, DIRBS has also enabled Rs9 billion revenue collection under individual category from January 15, 2019 to December 3, 2020.

Prior to DIRBS implementation, this was an untapped area and no revenue was being collected.