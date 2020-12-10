International Anti-Corruption Day marked with a walk

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An awareness walk was organised on International Anti-Corruption Day, said the spokesman for Sindh’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday.
Talking to media at the rally, ACE Chairman Muhammad Iqbal Memon said: “Corruption hinders the development of social, economic and social sectors of the society which kills justice and creates an imbalance in the society as a whole.”
Secretaries of various departments and several officers and employees of the Sindh Secretariat participated in the rally. Due to the coronavirus situation, it was kept short: starting from the Old KDA Building and ending at the New Sindh Secretariat Building.
To eradicate corruption, Memon said there was a dire need to ensure self-accountability and the implementation of laws. Otherwise, he added, the system would collapse. The anti-corruption department was introducing a complaint management system following the order of the Sindh chief minister, he said.