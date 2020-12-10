International Anti-Corruption Day marked with a walk

An awareness walk was organised on International Anti-Corruption Day, said the spokesman for Sindh’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday.

Talking to media at the rally, ACE Chairman Muhammad Iqbal Memon said: “Corruption hinders the development of social, economic and social sectors of the society which kills justice and creates an imbalance in the society as a whole.”

Secretaries of various departments and several officers and employees of the Sindh Secretariat participated in the rally. Due to the coronavirus situation, it was kept short: starting from the Old KDA Building and ending at the New Sindh Secretariat Building.

To eradicate corruption, Memon said there was a dire need to ensure self-accountability and the implementation of laws. Otherwise, he added, the system would collapse. The anti-corruption department was introducing a complaint management system following the order of the Sindh chief minister, he said.