7 deaths in Rawalpindi, 356 new cases reported

Rawalpindi : Seven deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19, all from Rawalpindi district were reported in the last 24 hours while as many as 356 new patients have been confirmed positive for the illness from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and it happened after 20 days that less than 400 new cases have been reported in a day from the region.

It is important that the virus claimed no life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours and the population in the federal capital witnessed a day without death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday after November 3.

Confirmation of 356 new cases from ICT and Rawalpindi has taken tally to 43439 while seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours have taken death toll from the region to 793. On Tuesday, there were a total of 7,287 active cases of the disease in the region including 6,117 patients belonging to ICT and 1,170 from Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that 16.5 per cent of all active cases present in the country on Tuesday were from ICT and Rawalpindi district, the region that contains less than 3.5 per cent of the country’s population.

According to details, as many as 245 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in the last 24 hours from ICT taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital to 33061 of which 26,603 have so far recovered. COVID-19 has so far claimed 341 lives from ICT.

Seven deaths reported from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 452 while 111 new patients were tested positive from the district taking the tally to 10,378 of which 8,756 have so far recovered.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, as many as 96 confirmed patients from the district have been undergoing treatment at both the public and private healthcare facilities in the region while 1,074 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes.