Easy sailing for Aqeel, Shehzad in Hassan Tariq Tennis

LAHORE: Aqeel Khan and Shehzad Khan comfortably defeated Imran and Tariq 6-3, 6-3 in their men's doubles match of the 5th Hassan Tariq Rahim Open Tennis Championship at Lahore Gymkhana Courts on Tuesday.

In another match, M Abid and Waqas defeated Ahmed and Shoaib 6-4, 3-6.

Heera and Yusuf defeated Ahmed Chaudhry and Abdal 10-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, women tennis players expressed their happiness on the fact that there is same amount of prize money for men and women players.

The winner of the event will get Rs150,000, while the runner-up will get Rs75,000.

Tennis star Ushna Suhail said she is happy that the prize money for men and women players is now equal and hoped that the federation will keep equal prize money in future tournaments also.