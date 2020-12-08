LHC suspends 15 lawyers for holding fake degrees

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday suspended practice licences of 15 candidates participated in a recently held Punjab Bar Council’s election who are purportedly holding bogus degrees and observed that no one would be declared as winner until their degrees are verified.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is hearing a petition filed by senior lawyer Mrs Gulzar Butt against non-verification of LLB degrees of the candidates who had participated in Nov 28 election of the Punjab Bar council.

The PU’s control examination submitted a report about the degrees of the candidates. He informed the court that degrees of 11 candidates, including former vice-chairman Shah Nawaz Ismail and outgoing executive committee chairman Jamil Asghar Bhatti (both reelected from Sheikhupura and Lahore, respectively) had not been verified. The other candidates who faced suspension were Tahir Hussain Bukhari, Muhammad Hafeez, Javed Bashir, Syed Muhammad Imran, Syed Tayyab Hussain Shah, Safdar Saleem, Mazhar Iqbal, Tariq Riaz, Tahir Mehmood, Naurang Hayat, Amir Manzoor, M Ahsan and Raja Farooq Akram.