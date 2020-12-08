Mardan paramedics leader, 20 others booked for clash

MARDAN: Local police have registered a case against District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital paramedics general secretary and 20 others people allegedly damaging the government property and thrashing a doctor and a female nurse.

Sources said that Dr Tamur Khan, performing duty at the DHQ hospital on December 3, submitted an application with the local police, stating that he was on duty when Mohammad Ajmal along with 20 others reached there and allegedly started abusing and threatening a female nurse. He added that the female nurse entered his office for shelter, but Ajmal and the others entered his office and damaged the government property while also assaulting him. The city police registered a case.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of Paramedics Association of DHQ Hospital was held here with their president Taj Mohammad in the chair. A press release said the office-bearers condemned the first information report lodged against general secretary Paramedical Association and his relatives and demanded its immediate withdrawal.