HEC, NBP reach National Football Challenge Cup pre-quarters

KARACHI: Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) cruised to the pre-quarter-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup on Monday.
Meanwhile, Army crushed Police 4-0 at the Punjab Stadium thanks to a hat-trick by Mohammad Jamil to finish as Group A champions. Jamil struck in the 16th, 43rd and 83rd minutes. He was joined on the score-sheet by Mohammad Sarfraz who struck in the 70th minute.
At the Fame FC Ground, Ahtisham Hussain’s 54th-minute strike ensured HEC’s qualification to the round-of-16 as they ended second in their group.In Group B, NBP whipped Huma FC 3-0 at the Punjab Stadium.
Sanaullah hit a double for the winners in the 25th and 60th minutes. Maqbool’s 80th-minute strike sealed the victory and a place in the next round for NBP.In another match of the group, at the Fame FC Ground, Karachi United were beaten by Falcon Company 1-2. Haider Khan opened the scoring for Falcon Company in the 21st minute before Sardar Wali doubled the lead in the 35th minute through a brilliant free-kick.
For Karachi United, Jamshed scored in the 64th minute.Tuesday’s fixtures: Popo FC v KRL, KPT v Saif Tex, Baloch FC Quetta v PCAA, Afghan FC Chaman v Lyallpur FC.