16 injured in two fog-related accidents

LAHORE:Around 16 commuters were left injured in two separate road accidents, one at M-2 Motorway near Faizpur Interchange and the other on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway due to dense fog on Friday.

Reportedly, around seven to eight vehicles in both the incidents rammed into each other due to poor visibility. The first case occurred on Sialkot Motorway near Mehmood Booti toll plaza. In this incident, at least seven persons were left injured. In the other case at M-2 (Lahore to Islamabad Motorway) near Faizpur Interchange, three to four vehicles collided with each other leaving at least nine people injured. On information of the incident, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the seriously injured persons to nearby hospitals.