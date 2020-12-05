Doctor tests positive for Covid-19

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A senior official of the Health Department tested positive for Covid-19, an official source said on Friday.

Dr. Farooq Gul Bhittani, the deputy district health officer Dera Ismail Khan, reportedly suffered difficulty in breathing with high fever.

“The swab of the infected healthcare provider was referred to the laboratory in Peshawar, which came positive. And the official was in self-quarantine at home,” the source added.

The health office also obtained swabs from the relatives of the doctor, the source added.