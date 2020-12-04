2 markets sealed

MARDAN: Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Sehrish Nigar on Thursday said that two markets, 30 shops, three schools and four restaurants had been sealed for volition of coronavirus SOPs in the city area.

Talking to media persons, she said the district administration urged all shopkeepers in the city to ensure the use of sanitizers and masks and also implement the instructions for social distancing and other SOPs. She said the shopkeepers must also ask customers to wear masks in their premises.

She said that on the directives of the provincial government, the district administration had banned dinners in restaurants and hotels and only takeaways were allowed.