Ex-PM Jamali’s funeral prayers offered in hometown

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Funeral prayers for former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali were offered at his hometown of Rojhan Jamali on Thursday in which scores of people participated.

The senior political leader had been ill for some time and was admitted to hospital for the past few days. Many dignitaries, including the President, Prime Minister and Army chief expressed their condolences on the former PM’s demise and prayed for him.

The prominent Baloch leader passed away at a hospital in Rawalpindi on Wednesday night. He was brought to hospital for medical treatment after suffering a heart attack a few days ago. The doctors had put him on a ventilator as his condition was critical. However, he could not pull through and passed away after battling the ailment.