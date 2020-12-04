Double murder accused arrested

LAHORE:The prime suspect of a double murder in Mughalpura has been arrested. The suspect, Fayyaz, was arrested by Ichhra police. He had a dispute with his uncle, Javed, over property. On Wednesday, he had opened firing at his uncle at a shop at Ganj Bazaar, Mughalpura.

A passerby and a shopkeeper were killed in the firing while his uncle in a bid to save himself had run towards his house. The suspect followed him and shot at and injured him at the doorstep of his house. After the incident, Fayyaz had gone into hiding. Police on Thursday traced and arrested him. Police said that they were investigating the matter.