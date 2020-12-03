Corona SOPs: Peshawar traders flay arrests, imposition of fines

PESHAWAR: Traders have criticised the district administration for the imposition of heavy fines, making arrests and sealing bazaars on the pretext of violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The business community said that the traders were willing to cooperate with the government in implementing the SOPs, but they should not be harassed unnecessarily during the crackdown.

“We have played a pivotal role in the economic development of the country. The government should avoid enforcing laws through the business community and take steps to create awareness among the people about the coronavirus SOPs,” a trader said. They were speaking at a meeting with President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sherbaz Bilour in the chair at the Chamber House here on Wednesday.

Engineer Mansoor Elahi, Junaid Altaf, senior vice president and vice president of the SCCI, president Anjuman-e-Tajaraan Peshawar and former president of the chamber Muhammad Afzal, trader leaders, Khalid Ayub, Habibullah Zahid, Shahid Khan, Mujeebur Rahman and others.

The meeting expressed anguish over the district authorities for sealing shops, making unnecessary arrests and harassing traders and imposing heavy fines on the pretext of violating Covid-19 SOPs. It asked the government to avoid punishing shopkeepers if the customers did not wear facemasks. They stressed the need for launching a campaign to create awareness among the general public regarding coronavirus SOPs.

The participants in the meeting asked the government to honour its promises made with the business community hit by coronavirus lockdown instead of multiplying their miseries by implementing unilateral decisions.

Afzal said the business community had cooperated with government in following the SOPs. However, he made it clear that they couldn’t compromise on the dignity of the traders.