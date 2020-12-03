Dean says Pakistan Medical Commission has honoured PMCf

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Peshawar has been conferred by the Pakistan Medical Commission, Islamabad with 150 slots in the first year MBBS programme as the institution celebrated its 15 years’ journey of success and achievements.

This was stated by senior ophthalmologist and PMC Dean, Prof. Dr Hafeez ur Rahman along with Principal Prof Dr Aman Khan, Prof. Dr Irfan, Dr Iftikhar Hussain and Prof. Dr Saeed Anwar here at a press briefing.

Dr Hafeezur Rahman said the PMC established by the Prime Foundation is accredited with all national and international accrediting authorities.

The dean said 1,038 doctors have graduated from PMC in 10 batches whereas 481 medical graduates entered or completed post-graduation in basic and clinical sciences in the country and abroad.

He said the PMC secured 89.67 percent score and was placed in A+(Superb) grade in a nationwide inspection conducted by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission, now renamed and restructured, in July 2019.

Dr Hafeezur Rahman said the institution got the first position in the private medical colleges and second in both public and private colleges throughout the province.

He said that Peshawar Dental College (PDC) is another pride of the Prime Foundation which was established in 2010 and up till now has produced 287 dental surgeons.

The dean said PMC and PDC have established Undergraduate Medical Research Department in institutes and conducted annual national research fairs and conferences regularly for the last 11 years.

He said the PMC and PDC are conducting 10 post-graduate programmes (MPhil and Diploma) in almost all basic medical subjects and seven (M.Phil, M.Sc & PhD) in basic dental subjects which are accredited by the relevant national authorities.

Dr Hafeezur Rahman said the PMC and PDC have been recognized by the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Pakistan for 17 clinical disciplines.

The dean said that the PMC has three teaching hospitals, including Mercy Teaching Hospital (250 beds) which is free for patients; Kuwait Teaching Hospital (250 beds) is providing services at subsidized rates and Prime Teaching Hospital (150 beds) is a specialty hospital.

He said the Mercy Teaching Hospital has free OPD services with senior consultants not charging any consultation fee, no admission fee and no surgeon fee for surgical operations.

Dr Hafeezur Rahman said the PMC has a diagnostic lab for a wide range of clinical tests where experts are performing duties, and PMC has the honour to establish Covid-PCR Lab during the current pandemic.

The diagnostic labs are supervised by six highly qualified professors (3 PhD and 3 M.Phil) and other faculty members.

He said the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has recently recommended PMC Covid Lab for tests for international passengers.