Alleged terrorist arrested in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The officials of local police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a ‘dread terrorist’ in a joint action in the limits of Saro Killay Police Station in Charsadda district.

Speaking at a press conference here, CTD Superintendent of Police Fazal Wahid Khan and Charsadda Superintendent of Police Darvesh Khan said that the alleged terrorist Zakir alias Yasir was arrested in the jurisdiction of Saro Killay Police Station.

They said two hand-grenades and one SMG were also recovered from his possession.

The terrorist, they said, belonged to Mohmand district and was associated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The officials added that the held TTP terrorist had confessed to have committed 21 terror activities, including suicide attacks on Frontier Constabulary Fort in Shabqadar, Judicial Complex in Tangi, suicide attacks in Ghallanai in Mohmand, martyring of nine Khassadars and a soldier and extortion.

They said that the CTD police station in Mardan had already registered seven cases against the accused.

Zakir alias Yasir, the officials said, was allegedly involved in the martyring of nine Khassadar personnel at Lathi check-post and a soldier at Saro Killay.

He was also involved in firing on security forces and cases of extortion.

The officials said that the terrorist was shifted to the CTD police station in Mardan for further investigation.