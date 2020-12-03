Sindh to develop online database for birth records

The Sindh government has decided to develop an online database to store and maintain the birth records across the province.

This was stated by Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah as he met the representatives of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Expand Programme on Immunisation (EPI) on Wednesday.

The local government secretary said an online database would be developed at the earliest for proper archiving and storage of the data obtained through the digital birth registration project being run in the province.

He said the local government agencies in Sindh, with the support of UNICEF, had been successfully carrying out the digital birth registration project. Shah said the project to digitally preserve the record of childbirth and immunization data in Sindh was one of its kind in the country. “The digital data has been highly helpful in adopting future strategy concerning the civic development, the population planning and the immunisation of the children in Sindh,” he said.