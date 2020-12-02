CoD solution to current political crisis: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said the ongoing political crisis could only be overcome by following the Charter of Democracy (CoD). “The state becomes weak and national unity is harmed by undermining the political forces and the country's credibility is affected by the agenda of vilification of political leadership,” he said while thanking the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement for participating in the PPP’s founding day gathering in Multan.

Zardari saluted all the political workers who proved that they did not fear baton charge, bullets and imprisonment.

He said it was really satisfying that the youth had taken over the leadership role in the struggle for democracy.

“Now the struggle for supremacy of parliament and rule of constitution will succeed,” he said.

Zardari also paid rich tribute to the PPP workers who participated in the PPP Founding Day public rally under the PDM banner.