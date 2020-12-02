‘Defective’ probe into Dr Maha Shah’s death irks SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday took exception to the “defective” investigation in the Dr Maha Shah death case and reserved its order on the bail applications of two of the nominated accused. Junaid Khan and Waqas Hasan had approached the SHC for obtaining bail after the recalling of their bail by a sessions court.

They were booked by the police in a case pertaining to the death of a practising doctor at a private hospital who had allegedly shot herself at her DHA house on August 18 after being harassed and poisoned by the accused.

According to the police, Khan, Hasan and Dr Irfan Qureshi not only subjected Dr Maha to mental and physical torture and threats but also lured her into using drugs, which later caused her death. According to the family of the doctor, she had told them that she was being threatened with dire consequences and humiliated. She also allegedly told them that she would end her life.