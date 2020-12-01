Robber who injured citizen killed in encounter with police

A robber who shot and injured a citizen on Monday morning was shortly killed in a shootout that ensued after a chase, said the Sharea Noor Jehan police.

A police team rushed to the crime scene after it came to know about a shooting incident in which a man was injured by robbers, the police said, adding the injured was moved to hospital and quickly a hunt was launched to catch the culprits.

The police said they sought help from the eyewitnesses and found the robber after a chase near the Shalimar Centre in North Nazimabad.

After a gunfight, the police said one of the men was arrested in an injured condition while the other managed to flee.

The police said the injured robber succumbed to his injuries when he was being transported to hospital. The police said a 30 bore pistol was found on the deceased who was yet to be identified.

On the other hand, the injured citizen was identified as 30-year-old Fahad, son of Abdul Aziz. The police said the man worked as a Bykea rider. Another encounter

The Mehmoodabad police said a criminal was arrested in an injured condition after an encounter that took place near Mehmoodabadâ€™s TP2 Ground.

The police said the injured man was identified 25-year-old Muzammil, son of Mukarram, while his accomplice fled. The injured was taken to the Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

The police said a 30 bore pistol and a motorcycle were found in his possession.