Developing Karachi a must to actualise dream of prosperous Pakistan: Governor Imran Ismail

The development of Karachi means the development of the entire country as the dream of a prosperous Pakistan cannot be achieved without developing its economic hub.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said this on Saturday while addressing a ceremony to inaugurate the renovated Haji Rehmatullah Eidgah Park in Federal B Area.

He expressed his resolve to restore the hustle and bustle of the city of Karachi, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to solving the problems of Karachi and that was why he had announced a massive development package for the city.

Ismail was of the view that the newly announced Karachi development package would go a long way for resolving the problems of the city. He said the PM had asked the lawmakers belonging to Karachi to work in their respective constituencies to resolve the issues of their residents.

The governor also congratulated MNA Aslam Khan on his efforts to revive the park, which had earlier turned into a garbage dump. He also welcomed the participation of the community in the restoration work of the park.

Guru Nanakâ€™s birthday

Meanwhile, the governor said the PM had the resolve to ensure the provision of due rights to the people of the religious minorities in the country. He stated this while speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the 551st birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion, Baba Guru Nank.

He said that no person in Pakistan was considered a second class citizen and that was why people of the Sikh community was very close to the Pakistanisâ€™ hearts.

He said the rights of religious minorities in Pakistan were no less than the rights of the Muslim majority in the country. He added that in contrast, Muslims in India were being persecuted and discriminated against on the basis of religion.

He appealed to the world community to take cognisance of the issue of oppression and injustices being committed against the Muslims in India.

Ismail said the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak stood were for serving the humanity. He added that the government was under obligations to secure the lives and property of every citizen in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

Chief of Pakistan Sikh Council Sardar Ramesh Singh expressed gratitude to the governor for holding a ceremony at the Governor House to commemorate the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said the people of the Sikh community was willing to render any sacrifice for progress and development of the country.