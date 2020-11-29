close
November 29, 2020
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 29, 2020

KMC rebuilds road

Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has reconstructed the deplorable road between Safari Park and Nipa on the direction of Administrator KMC Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

According to a press statement issued by the KMC, commuters were facing problems as they remained in traffic for hours. The administrator said that keeping in view importance of the road, he directed the KMCâ€™s Works and Services Department to complete the work at the earliest as the University of Karachi, NED University, Meteorological Department office and other main offices were located on the road.

