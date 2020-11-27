close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
BR
Bureau report
November 27, 2020

Obituary

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Mother of late Dr Salahuddin passed away here on Thursday after a brief illness.

Her funeral procession would be taken out today (Friday) at 10 am from the family residence located in the Babar Street, Gulbahar No 4, Ishrat Cinema Road, Peshawar.

She was also the mother of Allauddin, Safiuddin and grandmother of Dr Muhammad Arsalan, Dr Muhammad Nauman and sister of Abdur Rasheed.

