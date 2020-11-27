Faizan, Nawaz blast hundreds to put Northern in comfortable position

KARACHI: Faizan Riaz and Mohammad Nawaz blasted solid hundreds to enable Northern to reach 371-5 in their first innings on the opening day of their four-day fifth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at National Stadium on Thursday.

After opting to bat first, Faizan blasted 124 not out and discarded international Nawaz smashed 121 to take their team to a good total in 87 overs with five wickets in hand. The duo added 219 runs for the fourth wicket association. Faizan hammered 16 fours and one six in his 162-ball unfinished tenth century in his 71st game. Nawaz struck 15 fours and two sixes from 146 balls before being bowled by spinner Zohaib Khan. This was sixth first-class century from Nawaz in his 47th game.

Earlier, Nasir Nawaz hammered 68 off 72 balls, striking 11 fours and three sixes. Nasir gave a good 90-run opening stand to his team with Sarmad Bhatti who managed 24 off 77 balls, smacking three fours.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan got 2-98, while Zohaib Khan, Arshad Iqbal and Khalid Usman got one wicket each.

Meanwhile, here at SBP Ground, Balochistan reached 333-3 in 87 overs in their first innings against Sindh. The highlight of Balochistan’s innings was a superb 155 not out from Akbar-ur-Rehman, who hit his 13th century in his 100th outing. He struck 12 fours and four sixes from 194 balls. He added 179 runs for the fourth wicket unbroken stand with Ayaz Tasawar, who scored 67, for which he faced 153 balls, striking nine fours.

Earlier, Akbar added 66 runs for the third wicket partnership with left-handed experienced batsman Ali Waqas, who hit 46 off 85 deliveries, smacking eight fours.

Shahnawaz Dhani (1-46) and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmad (1-88) were the only successful bowlers for Sindh.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Southern Punjab posted 272-5 in 88.2 overs in their first innings against holders Central Punjab after opting to bat first. Umar Siddiq scored 94 off 232 balls, hitting 11 fours. After Zeeshan Ashraf (9) departed, Siddiq added 88 runs for the second wicket association with Zain Abbas, who chipped in with 69 off 118 balls. Zain struck 11 fours and one six.

Salman Ali Agha was at the crease on 62, for which he faced 93 balls, hammering eight fours and one six. Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood (2-42) and spinner Ahmad Safi Abdullah (2-62) bowled well.