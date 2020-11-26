Senior editor Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard laid to rest

PESHAWAR: Pir Syed Sufaid Shah Hamard, the founding editor-in-chief and proprietor of Pashto daily, Wahdat, was laid to rest here on Wednesday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered near his house on the Canal Shami Road close to Alam Bagh on Warsak Road at Peshawar.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.People from various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who had promoted Pashto journalism in the province through his daily newspaper.

The government of Pakistan had conferred the Pride of Performance Award and the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pir Sufaid Shah in recognition of his meritorious services in The World Pashto Conference had given him the title of the Father of Pashto Journalism.