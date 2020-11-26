close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

Case against PDM leaders flayed

Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

LAHORE:PML-N leader Sardar Owais Leghari has condemned registration of a theft case against PDM leaders who visited Qasim Bagh Stadium to check arrangements for opposition’s upcoming rally.

In a press statement issued here Wednesday, Owais Leghari alleged that the rulers had lost their wit. He said false cases would not save the rulers from the wrath of the inflation-hit people.

The rally in Multan will be held in any case, he said adding PDM’s movement was peaceful but the government was forcing us to retaliate. He said that the rulers were trying to make the historic public place of Qasim Bagh Stadium a no-go area for PDM but they didn’t know that they would not find shelter anywhere.

