AGP ordered to release funds to PSM in a week

The Sindh High Court has directed the accountant general of Pakistan (revenues) to ensure that Rs11.680 billion released by the finance division must be deposited to the account of Pakistan Steel Mills within a week.

The direction came on petitions filed by PSMâ€™s retired employees against non-payment of their outstanding dues. The court was informed that the finance department had released Rs11.680 billion in favour of those retired employees who had not approached the court for receiving their outstanding dues.

A finance department official told the court that the accountant general of Pakistan (revenues) had been requested to authorise the State Bank of Pakistan to release the funds in favour of PSM accounts.

The court directed the AGP to ensure that the entire amount should be deposited in a week and ordered him the AGP to file a compliance report. The SHC's division bench, headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar, also asked the PSM to deposit the same amount with the nazir of the SHC within three days after receiving it. The bench observed that the nazir would continue the disbursement of the said amount to the remaining/non-litigants PSM retired employees in terms of the order passed by the bench earlier.

PSM retiree employees had filed petitions in the SHC for against the non-payment of their gratuity, leave encashment and provident funds since 2013. The court had directed the respondents to pay such dues to PSM retired employees who had not approved the court but were entitled to the same treatment.