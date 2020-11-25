Money changer shot dead in Swabi

SWABI: Unidentified assailants snatched Rs5 million from a money changer and shot him dead in the main Topi bazaar on Tuesday, said police.

Police said that the money changer was going to his shop from Chota Lahor and as he entered the market near Batakara Road two unidentified persons snatched the briefcase and opened fire on him with a pistol from a close range.

The traders said that Kamran Khan, the money changer, was injured and shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. When contacted, DSP Tehsil Topi Iftikhar Ali Khan said that about Rs5 million were snatched from the money changer. He said that the accused managed to flee from the spot. An FIR was registered against unidentified assailants in Topi City Police Station.