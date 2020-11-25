‘Use of force’ against PPP workers in GB flayed

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party leader and former provincial minister Rahimdad Khan on Tuesday said that the selected rulers who rigged the election in Gilgit-Baltistan had turned a blind eye to the use of force against PPP workers.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that the PTI government had rigged the election in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the PTI leaders had staged a 126 days protest in Islamabad. “And now the PTI government is not tolerating the protest of the opposition parties,” he said, adding, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan had taken to the streets under the leadership of PPP against the election and were recording their protest.

He said that many workers were injured in the firing and indiscriminate violence and dozens were arrested.

He threatened that the PPP workers would leave for Gilgit to participate in a protest drive if the violence against the workers was not stopped.