â€˜Karachiâ€™s control never given to its public representativesâ€™

The control of Karachi has never been given to its elected representatives, due to which the problems of the city have increased over a period of time.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law and environment, said this on Monday as he talked to media persons during the inauguration event of three reconstructed roads in the Old Haji Camp area in District South of the city.

Barrister Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for Sindh government, said the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been carrying out development works

in Karachi without any discrimination.

He said the project to revive the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) had been included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project on the recommendation of the PPPâ€™s Sindh government. Nobody else should take the credit for reviving the KCR, he added.

According to Wahab, the federal government had not provided the sovereign guarantee required to revive the KCR against its commitment. He said the Sindh government and other provinces should get their share in the federal divisible pool in case the Federal Board of Revenue had done record recovery of taxes.

He said the PPP had always believed in the actual public service instead of merely issuing statements. He stated that the PPPâ€™s Sindh government had been spending out of the provincial exchequer for the projects of public welfare. In contrast, the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been spreading lies only, he added.

He said the PTI had secured votes from Karachi in the last general elections but in return, the ruling party in the Centre had not spent public funds on the development of Karachi. He said the reconstructed roads in District South would facilitate the commute of residents and visitors of the old city areas, especially those coming to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The District South deputy commissioner and local leaders of the PPP were also present on the occasion.