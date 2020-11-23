Sohrab Goth woman dies after ‘consuming toxic substance’

A woman allegedly ended her life after consuming a toxic substance at her house located in the Hungorabad area of Sohrab Goth, said officials of the Site Superhighway

police station.

The officials said she was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she breathed her last during treatment. SHO Ali Asghar said the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Naila Anwar.

Police said the woman’s husband had told them that she killed herself after consuming a toxic substance, but he claimed he did not know why she would do such a thing. The SHO said the police were looking for the woman’s parents and other family members to record their statements, adding that they were also waiting for the woman’s post-mortem examination report to confirm her cause of death.

Another ‘suicide’

The body of a young man was found hanging from the Jam Sadiq Bridge, said officials of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. They said fear and panic had spread in the locality after people saw the body hanging from the bridge by a piece of rope.

The officials said his body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 22-year-old Sohail Hussain. They said the deceased had arrived from Rawalpindi to visit his brother in Karachi. Police said the brother of the deceased had told them that the man had been mentally ill and had attempted to end his life in the past as well.