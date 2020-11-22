Walk held to highlight importance of exercising daily to prevent diabetes

A large number of doctors, nurses, medical students and common people attended a walk at Baqai Medical University on Friday to raise awareness about diabetes and highlight the importance of physical activities, a balanced diet and proper education in preventing and managing this and other lifestyle diseases.

The 23rd Diabetes Awareness Walk 2020 was organised under the banner of the National Association of Diabetes Educators of Pakistan (NADEP) and Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE) Karachi and it was led by the Chancellor Baqai Medical University Prof Dr Zahida Baqai.

The participants of the walk marched inside the varsity by adhering to all the SOPs and precautionary measures and carrying banners and placards inscribed with messages and slogans about the prevention of diabetes, its management and importance of physical activities in avoiding lifestyle diseases, especially diabetes.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Zahida Baqai said this walk was being held at their varsity every year for the last 23 years, and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, they decided to hold it to give the message that awareness activities about preventable diseases should not be discontinued in the face of pandemics.

Eminent diabetologist and Director BIDE Prof Abdul Basit said millions of Pakistanis were not diabetics, while millions more were at borderline, which meant that they would become diabetics within the next few years if they did not improve their lifestyle. He added that a daily walk for at least 35 to 45 minutes was the best exercise that could prevent diabetes and manage the condition of those who had become diabetics.

“Our message is very clear; walk away from diabetes and that can easily be done through walking and exercising on a daily basis,” Prof Basit said and added that as per this year’s theme, nurses could play an important role in managing diabetes among people who had become diabetics.

President NADEP and renowned physician Dr Saif-ul-Haque said the objective of this activity, which had been continuing for the last 23 years, was to highlight the importance of exercise and physical activities in prevention of diseases including cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and most importantly diabetes and added that people must take out at least 45 minutes to one hour from their daily schedule for walk and exercise.

“Daily walk is not only helpful in preventing lifestyle diseases like diabetes, CVD and hypertension but it is also good for a good and sound sleep, better mental health and various other health issues,” he said, adding that they had organized the walk in an open area with all the precautionary measures to educate people about its importance in worst times.

Another eminent diabetologist, Dr Zahid Miyan, also spoke. On this occasion, services of three prominent nurses were acknowledged for their role in prevention and management of diabetes and training their juniors.