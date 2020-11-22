PPP activists in Mansehra protest ‘rigging’ in GB polls

MANSEHRA: The activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday took to the streets against the alleged rigging in the recently held elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

“Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has stolen the results. Our win has been converted into a defeat, which is unacceptable to us,” Malik Farooq, the district president of PPP, told a rally here. The rally participants marched through the various roads and assembled outside the press club.

The protesters chanted slogans against the PTI government and in support of their demands.Speaking on the occasion, former MPA Sajida Tabassum and general secretary Mohammad Fareed and others criticised the government for promoting engineered politics and elections in the country. “Our protest, under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, would continue till the acceptance of our demands by the government,” Sajida Tabassum said.Mohammad Fareed said that the PTI government, which created chaos in the country through its wrong policies and inflation and unemployment, has now changed the results of the GB elections.