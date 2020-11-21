close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 21, 2020

IC Inter-School Tennis Championship on Monday

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 21, 2020

KARACHI: The 4th IC Inter School Tennis Championship is going to be held at Anjuman-e-Islamia Government School Liaquatabad here on Monday.

International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan, an affiliate of Pakistan Tennis Federation, is the organiser of this one-day event.

The championship is open to students of all government and private primary schools of the city. The event is to be played on a mini tennis court with modified soft balls.

Latest News

More From Sports