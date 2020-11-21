IC Inter-School Tennis Championship on Monday

KARACHI: The 4th IC Inter School Tennis Championship is going to be held at Anjuman-e-Islamia Government School Liaquatabad here on Monday.

International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan, an affiliate of Pakistan Tennis Federation, is the organiser of this one-day event.

The championship is open to students of all government and private primary schools of the city. The event is to be played on a mini tennis court with modified soft balls.