IC Inter-School Tennis Championship on Monday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The 4th IC Inter School Tennis Championship is going to be held at Anjuman-e-Islamia Government School Liaquatabad here on Monday.
International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan, an affiliate of Pakistan Tennis Federation, is the organiser of this one-day event.
The championship is open to students of all government and private primary schools of the city. The event is to be played on a mini tennis court with modified soft balls.