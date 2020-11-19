MQM-Pakistan convener has links with RAW, claims Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has reiterated his demand of imposing a complete ban on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in the light of the recent revelations made by the Pakistan Army and interior ministry regarding the MQM's links with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Kamal said the recognition of the MQM as a political party was gross injustice to all the political parties in Pakistan as no other party head or any prominent office-bearers of any other party except the MQM had themselves admitted to taking funds from the Indian spy agency.

The MQM's name, symbol, its tri-colour flag and letterhead not only represent its founder Altaf Hussain but also prove the presence of RAW in Karachi, he remarked.

He said that an immediate bust of RAW network, which had so far engulfed thousands of innocent youths, was crucial for the security and survival of Pakistan.

The government and state institutions must act against the sleeping cells of RAW and this action should be visible on ground, the PSP chief said.

"Evil presence of RAW agents in Pakistan's parliament is a dire threat to the national integrity and survival," Kamal said, adding that the decades-long links of MQM-P convener and MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with RAW was a well-established fact.

When people malign and defame Pakistan with the MQM flag and symbol all over the world, all the governments, international media and the establishments across the globe consider it as an anti-Pakistan narrative of a political party, which is not only present in the assemblies of Pakistan but also holds key ministries, Kamal alleged.

He added that banning just one individual would neither change the situation nor the perception about Pakistan at the international level. "Seven of our patriots and loyal workers were martyred in the struggle for peace in Karachi. The agencies identified their killers," the PSP chief said.

On 22 August, the MQM was handed over to one RAW agent from another, he alleged, adding that Siddiqui visited India on the instructions of Altaf, held a press conference against Pakistan, tore down his Pakistani passport and went to the United States on the Indian diplomatic passport. Kamal claimed that this was an undeniable fact and record of newspaper headlines was still available to justify his claim.

Kamal expressed these views while addressing a meeting of UC office-bearers at the Pakistan House, the PSP’s secretariat. It was also decided in the meeting to intensify public coordination campaign at the UC level.

Reacting to similar allegations earlier levelled by Kamal against the MQM-P and its convener, the MQM-P had held a news conference in which it rejected all Kamal’s accusations against Siddiqui, terming them “a pack of lies”.

A spokesperson for the MQM-P called Kamal an artificial leader. “The residents of urban Sindh had completely rejected the artificial leader as well as his artificial party in the last general elections,” said the MQM’s spokesperson.

“Before the polls, the artificial leader had also claimed to have buried the MQM and their electoral symbol of kite, but he and his party were themselves buried in the elections.” He said the MQM has been involved in a public struggle in a peaceful and democratic way, and in accordance with the country’s constitution and laws. “It hurts the artificial politicians.”